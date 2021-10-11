Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Zalando stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Zalando has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

