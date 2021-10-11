Zero Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $24,183.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00217993 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00121492 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00136927 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002152 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,575,785 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.