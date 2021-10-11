Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $91.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.