Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $146.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average is $158.66. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.