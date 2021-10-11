Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. 5,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

