Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.
ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.
Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. 5,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.