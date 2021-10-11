Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.28.

ZGNX stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $878.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

