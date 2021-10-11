ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

