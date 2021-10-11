Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

