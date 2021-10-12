$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.26. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

