$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million.
Paycor HCM stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.26. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
