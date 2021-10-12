$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. New Jersey Resources reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 5,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,029. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

