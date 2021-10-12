-$0.07 EPS Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HYZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of HYZN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

