$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.11. Insulet reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

PODD traded up $7.72 on Thursday, reaching $300.95. 3,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,144. Insulet has a one year low of $214.93 and a one year high of $309.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.64. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $99,330,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $92,870,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $72,965,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

