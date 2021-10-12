-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million.

CMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,973,000.

CareMax stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. CareMax has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

