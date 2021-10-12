$0.39 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. 77,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,463. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

