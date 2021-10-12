-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.50). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMER. WBB Securities increased their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Omeros by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMER stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $7.16. 1,412,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,006. The company has a market capitalization of $447.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

