-$0.52 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.55). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

IOVA stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

