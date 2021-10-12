$0.53 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Busey posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,539 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. 6,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,644. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

