$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.