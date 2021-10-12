$0.54 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. Stantec posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Stantec stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.74. 1,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 166.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Stantec by 71.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stantec by 853.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.