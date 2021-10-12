-$0.56 EPS Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto posted earnings of ($55.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05.

GLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Galecto has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Galecto during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

