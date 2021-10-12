$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,789. The company has a market cap of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

