$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,892. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

