$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

