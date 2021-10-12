$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Masimo by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.22. 169,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,175. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $288.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.10.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

