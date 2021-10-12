10,028 Shares in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.59% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROAM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROAM opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94.

