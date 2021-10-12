$101.33 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $101.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $112.66 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $384.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Willdan Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $54.99.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

