10,848 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 873,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,063,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

