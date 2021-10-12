$114.02 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to report $114.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.50 million and the lowest is $113.56 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $95.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $446.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,306. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. 1,067,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,611. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

