$120.36 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $120.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.09 million. FireEye reported sales of $238.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $694.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.86 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEYE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $277,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,991.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,095,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,659 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 211,894 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 157,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

