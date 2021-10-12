13,090 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth $127,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of DAPR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,694. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85.

