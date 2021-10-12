13,800 Shares in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLPH shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.50. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

