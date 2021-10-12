$14.45 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report sales of $14.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.69 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $12.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.36 billion to $57.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.04 billion to $62.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

ABBV stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

