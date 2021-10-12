14,806 Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,651,000 after purchasing an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

