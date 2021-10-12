$15.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.96 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $60.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,550. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. Sysco has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

