180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.32.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The company has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

