180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.