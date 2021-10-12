180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Nutanix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 2,981.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,412 shares of company stock worth $5,175,457 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

