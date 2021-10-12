180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 203,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 167.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 522,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 327,393 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $37,906,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,674,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

