180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

