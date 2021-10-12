180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

