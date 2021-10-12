180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 312,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,781 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

FDRR stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

