18,378 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

