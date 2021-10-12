18,740 Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up about 2.0% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,924,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 923.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4,225.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WOOD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,975. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

