$197.11 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $197.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $793.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $3,949,705 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.91. 15,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.43. Kadant has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $225.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

