$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

AYI stock opened at $205.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.74. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $209.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.