20,323 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.