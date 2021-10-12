$22.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report $22.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $24.69 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $80.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $85.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $79.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

