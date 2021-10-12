$255.68 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post $255.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.50 million and the lowest is $251.10 million. CONMED reported sales of $237.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.05. 78,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,698. CONMED has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

