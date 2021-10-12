2,574 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

