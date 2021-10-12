266,699 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $78,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERT opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -104.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

